3 hours ago

Head of Monitoring Unit of the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu has expressed disappointment in President Nana Addo for not declaring his stance on the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, in an interview on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' on Thursday, October 21, responded to the calls on him to tackle the LGBTQ+ issues with particular emphasis on whether or not he supports the bill.

He called for civil discourse on the LGBTQ+ controversy but stressed he cannot be pressured to declare his position.

"It's in Parliament. It's a Private Members Bill. We have been fighting for [many, many] a long time the opportunity for private members to also sponsor bills of Parliament . . .The Parliament is looking at it. Let's see how the process develops.

"No! I can't feel pressured. We're talking about public opinion. We're talking about legitimate processes that are being used. What I would hope for is that the debate itself will be civil and that we will recognize the need for us to be tolerant of each other, even when there are opposing views," he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi.

But the President's statements do not sit well with Charles Owusu.

Reacting on Kokrokoo on Friday, he appealed to the President to make his position clear to Ghanaians saying ''it's either you are for or against. There is no middle stand in this LGBTQ+ issue. All Ghanaians know the bill is already in Parliament. We know it. We all know it's a private members bill. Whether civil or whatever manner, with all due respect, Your Excellency; Ghanaians who voted for you to become President say they don't like this thing''.

He cautioned the President stressing the LGBTQ+ ''will never happen in Ghana for us to accept same sex marriage. Mark my words!''

''Any government that will dare Ghanaians and try this thing is a redeemed change'', he warned.