2 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Akatsi South, Bernard Ahiafor, has stated that passing the bill on the promotion of proper sexual human rights and Ghanaian Family Values will not violate any international treaty.

The Constitutional Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament, in its report on the bill, highlighted concerns regarding potential breaches of international treaties such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the International Covenant on Civic and Political Rights, and the Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women, among others.

However, during the parliamentary debate on the bill, Bernard Ahiafor, the Ranking Member on the Constitutional Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, refuted these claims.

He denied that the bill would violate international treaties if passed.

“The bill under reference if passed into law will not violate article 108 of the 1992 constitution of Ghana,” Mr Ahiafor said, adding if this bill is passed into law there is no provision in any international treaty or convention that will be violated.”

The bill seeks to proscribe LGBTQ+ and related activities, proscribe propaganda of, advocacy for or promotion of LGBT and related activities; provide for the protection of and support for children, and persons who are victims or accused of LGBT and related activities.

Speaking to Citi News, one of the proponents of the bill, MP for Ho West, Emmanuel Bedzrah, expressed hope that the bill will be supported by the lawmakers on both sides of the house.

“We have agreed with the Speaker, Alban Bagbin and leaders of the house, that the second reading of the bill will be taken today. It is our expectation that after today the consideration will also follow as well. And so we are very optimistic that we will have the reading, which is long overdue.”

“The committee has agreed by consensus that this bill should be passed. And so there will not be any struggle at all. I would have loved that those who are against it should be bold enough and tell Ghanaians, but you will be surprised that everybody will support this bill today,” Member of Parliament for Ho West expressed hope.

Source: citifmonline