36 minutes ago

The Concerned Citizens Against the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill have expressed dismayed over what they described as the "loud silence" of state institutions mandated by law to promote human rights over the LGBTQI+ Bill.

At a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, the group which consists of eminent lawyers and academics said CHRAJ and other institutions whose work bothers on human rights must rise up against the bill, insisting the current bill before Parliament is unconstitutional and infringes on the human rights of citizens.

Private Legal Practitioner, Akoto Ampaw, who spoke on behalf of the group, said "we have observed with dismay the loud silence of state institutions that are constitutionally mandated to promote human rights, democratic citizenship, free speech and responsible media, such as the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice and the National Commission for Civic Education. We call on these institutions and individuals to do the right and proper thing by condemning such anti-democratic and illegal practices. We also call on the IGP to invite for questioning all those who have issued threats against members of the LGBTQ community,” he said.

He further chastised chiefs and religious groups reported to be threatening to banish their subjects and church members for being part of the LGBTQI community, indicating that their threats and such actions are not legal.

“[There are] Media reports that some traditional rulers have threatened to kill anyone caught in so-called gayism, banish them from their traditional areas or perform ritual rights against them. We want to emphasize that Ghana is a democratic secular republic and our chiefs, revered as they are, do not have any legitimate and constitutionally recognized power to expel anyone from their traditional area or to restrict the liberty and freedom of movement of persons,” he added.