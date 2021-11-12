3 hours ago

NPP stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has stated that he is against the anti-LGBTQI bill which is currently before Parliament and is willing to defend the right of all minority groups in Ghana.

Otchere-Darko who is also the cousin to President Nana Akufo-Addo added that even though he cherishes the Ghanaian value systems, he is against the majority of the public who want the bill passed.

“I am against the anti-gay bill & not shy to say so. I am a proud Ghanaian who cherishes all that is good about our value systems, including tolerance. And, I will defend the right of minorities everywhere. I have the courage and a sense of justice to disagree with the majority,” the Senior Partner of Africa Associates Limited tweeted on Thursday.

— Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) November 11, 2021

Parliament on Thursday began sitting on the Anti-LGBTQI Bill also known as the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, which was laid in the House on Monday, August 2, 2021, and read for the first time.

The Bill among other things is seeking to criminalize some activities of members of the LGBTQ Community in Ghana.

Private Legal Practitioner, Akoto Ampaw, who is also against the bill has called on Parliament to reject the Anti-LGBTQI Bill, which he claims does not meet legal requirements as stipulated in the 1992 Constitution.

According to him, the Bill in its current form violates Article 1(1) (2):” which uphold the sovereignty of the people of Ghana in whose name and whose welfare the powers of Government shall be exercised in the manner and within the limits laid down in the Constitution”.

“Irrespective of the number of people who support the Bill, the legislation must meet the first provision of the constitution. If it does not by Clause (2) of Article 1 of that bill or legislation is void”.

Mr Akoto Ampaw made the observation when he appeared before Parliament’s Committee on Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs on behalf of a group of Concerned Ghanaian Citizens against the passing of the Bill.