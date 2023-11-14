1 hour ago

Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo is eager to make a significant impact for Ghana in the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Comoros and Madagascar.

As a vital part of the 25-man squad selected by coach Chris Hughton, Semenyo is ready to showcase his skills on the international stage and contribute to Ghana's aspirations for World Cup success.

Known for his dynamic playing style and goal-scoring prowess, the young striker expressed his enthusiasm for the challenge that lies ahead.

"It is good to be back as a start, but I think it is time we win. So coming together, we make sure we get two wins and are just ready to do well," he stated.

"We have got a good team, so coming together, work together as a team, score as many goals. We have so much potential, and we can go very far in the tournament. So after the World Cup qualifiers, I am looking forward to the Afcon," Semenyo added, highlighting the team's unity and potential for success.

With a positive outlook and a focus on teamwork, Semenyo aims to contribute to Ghana's journey in the World Cup qualifiers and beyond, setting his sights on the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) as the team continues its pursuit of glory on the international stage.