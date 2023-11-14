1 hour ago

Antoine Semenyo, the striker who made a significant move from Bristol City to Bournemouth in the winter transfer of 2023, is relishing his venture into the Premier League, marking a career-defining moment that has elevated his status in the footballing world.

Semenyo made an immediate impact by scoring his first league goal for the Cherries on April 30, 2023, in a convincing 4-1 home win over Leeds United.

Reflecting on his experience, he acknowledged the challenges of playing in both the Championship and the Premier League but expressed his satisfaction with the current top-flight opportunity.

"It is always tough, whether you are playing in the Championship or the Premier League; it is always going to be hard. But I am happy I am playing in the Premier League right now," Semenyo stated. The striker emphasized his continuous improvement and learning from experienced players in the Premier League, taking each game as it comes and aiming to contribute more goals to his team.

In a testament to his growing stature, Semenyo has been called up to the 25-man squad by Black Stars coach Chris Hughton for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Comoros and Madagascar.

With two goals in nine Premier League appearances for Bournemouth this season, Semenyo is poised to make a significant impact on both the domestic and international fronts, further solidifying his position as a rising star in football.