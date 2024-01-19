15 minutes ago

Ghanaian striker Antoine Semenyo has praised the impact of Mohammed Kudus on the Black Stars, describing him as the "live blood" of the team.

Semenyo, who plays as a striker, expressed delight in having Kudus back in the squad and referred to him as the "star boy."

In a post-match interview with journalists, Semenyo acknowledged Kudus as one of the team's best players, emphasizing his ability to create opportunities and score goals.

“He [Kudus] is one of our best players. He is the star boy. He gets on the ball, creates stuff, and scores goals like he did today. It was a great addition to have him,” the Ghana striker said.

Mohammed Kudus made a significant impact on the Ghanaian team in their match against Egypt, scoring two goals and helping secure a 2-2 draw.

Semenyo highlighted the positive aspects of the team's performance and expressed confidence that Ghana will qualify for the knockout stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

“The performance today was good. We just need to go on Monday and win,” the striker said.

Despite not securing a win in their first two matches, the striker remains optimistic about the team's chances, emphasizing the importance of winning in their upcoming game.

Mohammed Kudus had missed Ghana's opening group game against Cape Verde but made a strong comeback, contributing significantly to the team's performance against Egypt.