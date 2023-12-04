3 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo shared his thoughts on Bournemouth's 2-2 draw against Aston Villa, expressing his belief that the Cherries played well as a team.

Semenyo, who scored his third goal of the season, acknowledged that Villa was fortunate to leave the Vitality Park with a point.

"I think we play well as a team, we training hard together and I feel the manager's tactics after coming together now, I mean we are slowly building, going through this tough period and hopefully get some more wins.

I mean we were unlucky with the draw today but it's a point. It is better than nothing," said Semenyo after the game.

Bournemouth have picked ten points in the last five games and Semenyo believes the team can only get better.

"We are gelling as a team, cohesion is great so we just need to keep building on this. We are in good form and hopefully pick some more points in this tough period," he added.

In the match, Semenyo opened the scoring for Bournemouth, but goals from Leon Bailey and Dominic Solanke gave the home side the lead.

Ollie Watkins' late equalizer for Aston Villa meant the teams ultimately shared the spoils.

Semenyo emphasized the team's cohesion and the positive impact of the manager's tactics.

Despite feeling unlucky with the draw, he acknowledged that securing a point was better than nothing.

Bournemouth has been in good form, accumulating ten points in their last five games, and Semenyo expressed optimism about building on this momentum.

As the team continues to gel and navigate a tough period, Semenyo believes they can secure more points and maintain their positive run.

The forward's contribution, along with the team's collective effort, will be crucial in achieving their goals in the ongoing season.