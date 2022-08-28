3 hours ago

Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo was once again on the scoresheet for his English Championship side Bristol City in their 3-3 drawn game against Blackpool on Saturday.

The fit-again forward was on the scoresheet for his side in midweek in the 3-1 Carabao third-round win over Wycombe Wanderers.

It is the first goal for the Ghanaian whose season has not been smooth as he started with an injury but has now scored twice in less than 30 minutes of action.

Nahki Wells crashed a first-minute effort off the post for the Robins before a deflected shot from Josh Bowler wrong-footed Daniel Bentley at the other end to put the hosts Blackpool ahead just six minutes later.

Tommy Conway prodded home a deserved leveller for Bristol City just before the break, meeting an Alex Scott cross at the near post for his third goal in three league games.

Jerry Yates' close-range flicked finish from a corner put the Seasiders ahead early in the second half, only for Antoine Semenyo to level for the Robins 20 seconds after coming off the bench in the 63rd minute.

City then took the lead for the first time in chaotic fashion, with Kal Naismith testing Daniel Grimshaw with a free-kick, only for Wells to then pounce and head onto the bar before Marvin Ekpiteta directed the ball into his own net.

That had looked like being enough to seal all three points before Corbeanu struck late on to give Blackpoll a 3-3 draw.