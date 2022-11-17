48 minutes ago

Bristol City attacker Antoine Semenyo scored his first-ever goal for Ghana on Thursday as the Black Stars faced Switzerland at the Zayed Sports City Stadium-Baniyas in Abu Dhabi.

Ghana handed a strong Switzerland side a 2-0 defeat in what was an impressive outing for Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Elisha Owusu, Salisu Mohammed, and Daniel Kofi Kyereh among several other players.

Otto Addo's men opened the scores in the 69th minute as Salisu Mohammed headed home a flicked corner kick to open the scores for his first Black Stars goal.

The Black Stars doubled the lead as Antoine Semenoy who came on from the bench volleyed home a loose ball after a great run from Kamaldeen Sulemana for his first Ghana goal in the 74th minute.

Antoine Semenyo made his long-awaited Ghana debut when Ghana faced minnows Madagascar in the opening game of the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifier at the Cape Coast Stadium.

He came on in the 76th minute as a replacement for the scorer of the second goal Felix Afena-Gyan and showed flashes of what he could do.