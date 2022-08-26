2 hours ago

Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo, reported to be interesting several Premier League clubs including Crystal Palace and Bournemouth, came off the bench to make his first appearance of the season following a shin injury.

Bristol City beat League One side Wycombe Wanderers to reach the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday evening.

Semenyo slotted home from Tommy Conway's pass on a swift counter to put the result beyond doubt as League One outfit Wycombe pushed for a second equaliser to take the game to penalties.

Teenager Dylan Kadji making his debut for Bristol City scored the opening goal as the 18-year-old turned home from close range early on after Kane Wilson helped Kal Naismith's corner goalwards.

Ali Al-Hamadi levelled with his first Wycombe goal as he headed home Anis Mehmeti's deep cross after the break.

But Wilson volleyed City back in front before Antoine Semenyo added a third in stoppage time.