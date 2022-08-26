Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo, reported to be interesting several Premier League clubs including Crystal Palace and Bournemouth, came off the bench to make his first appearance of the season following a shin injury.
Bristol City beat League One side Wycombe Wanderers to reach the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday evening.
Semenyo slotted home from Tommy Conway's pass on a swift counter to put the result beyond doubt as League One outfit Wycombe pushed for a second equaliser to take the game to penalties.
Teenager Dylan Kadji making his debut for Bristol City scored the opening goal as the 18-year-old turned home from close range early on after Kane Wilson helped Kal Naismith's corner goalwards.
Ali Al-Hamadi levelled with his first Wycombe goal as he headed home Anis Mehmeti's deep cross after the break.
But Wilson volleyed City back in front before Antoine Semenyo added a third in stoppage time.
