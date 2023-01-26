3 hours ago

English Premier League side Bournemouth and Bristol City have agreed on a deal for the sale of Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo.

According to Sky Sports, the two clubs have reached a fee that is reported to be 9 million pounds plus add-ons.

Semenyo is reportedly undergoing his medical examination at Bournemouth before putting pen to paper on his contract.

The 23-year-old's contract with the robins expires in the summer but the club has the option to extend it to 2024 which they are ready to take.

Antoine Semenyo has been directly involved in 42 goals from 124 appearances for Bristol City in all competitions. He is set to join Premier League side Bournemouth on a permanent deal.

Bristol City values the forward at 12 million pounds but have been forced to let their star man go as his contract is winding down.

Semenyo has scored six goals in 24 matches across all competitions for his side with his latest goal coming on Saturday in the FA Cup third-round clash against Swansea City at Ashton Gate.

Bristol City has struggled this term in the Championship under Nigel Pearson as they currently lie seven points above the drop zone.

He was part of the Black Stars squad that played at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar featuring in two matches before Ghana exited the competition at the group stages.

The forward was linked to moves to Crystal Palace, Burnley among several other clubs but Garry Oneill's side have their man as they bid to fight off relegation.