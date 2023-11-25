4 hours ago

Ghanaian striker Antoine Semenyo played a crucial role in Bournemouth's victory on the road against Sheffield United in the English Premier League.

Semenyo, 23, marked his third goal contribution of the season by setting up Marcus Tavernier just 12 minutes into the game, contributing to Bournemouth breaking the deadlock.

Justin Kluivert extended the lead with a goal just before halftime, and Tavernier added his second six minutes into the second half.

Semenyo, having made his impact, was substituted in the 66th minute for Luis Sinesterra as Bournemouth maintained their comfortable lead.

Despite a late stoppage-time goal by Oli McBurnie for the hosts, Bournemouth secured the win.

Semenyo has been a key figure for manager Andoni Iraola, featuring in ten league appearances this season.