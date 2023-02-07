5 hours ago

Political Science lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr Richard Amoako Baah says Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s attempt to impose his opinions on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) would be resisted.

He accuses the President of not thinking about the growth of the party and its chances of winning the 2024 elections but rather pursuing what he described as his selfish desires and not that of the political party that brought him into power.

“This has never happened in the NPP that a President whose tenure is coming to an end wants to have an influence in our affairs as a political party. He wants us to follow his lead.

"What he wants is what he is pushing for the party but that won’t happen in our lifetime. We won’t agree for him to influence any decision in the party.

"The Party brought you but Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has decided not to respect the party. After winning the election 2020, he said he is more popular than the party. The party that brought him to power, he says he is more popular than it because MPs lost their seats. How can you say that as a President?”

The New Patriotic Party is currently divided because the Party has been unable to decide on when to elect its flagbearer and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 elections.