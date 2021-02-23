3 hours ago

Outspoken Evangelist of Assemblies of God Church Ghana, Kumasi Nhyiaeso branch Osei Kwame has called on President Akufo Addo’s government and Ghanaian leaders to condemn and close down the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Pansexual, Transgender, Genderqueer, Queer, Intersex, (LGBTI) office in Tesano in Accra.

The Lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) issue has been raging on in the country following the opening of an office in the country to promote activities and programmes of the LGBTQI community.

Evangelist Osei Kwame commenting on LGBTI office in Accra during his preaching on Kumasi based Pure Fm monitored by MyNewsGh.com said “President Akufo Addo and NPP government should be very careful about LGBT issue and should not bow to pressure and accept LGBT people in Ghana else God will punish them and their entire generation”.

According to Evangelist Osei Kwame “Anyone who will make an attempt to sign a contract LGBTI people will get serious punishment from God and the entire generation of that person will die”.

“President Akufo-Addo should be bold and condemn LGBT and should not allow himself to be convinced and deceived by LGBT people and America President Joe Biden. God is against lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) which means anyone who will support gayism and lesbianism will get punishment from God” Evangelist Osei Kwame said.

“Ghana is a Christian country and both Christians and Muslims are against lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT). LGBT people shouldn’t be entertained in Ghana. Christian Council, Muslim Council shouldn’t beg the government to close down the office but should force the government to do what is right by closing down lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) office”.