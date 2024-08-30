2 hours ago

Ghanaian politician and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo, has stirred controversy with a bold declaration regarding the marriage of his daughter.

Speaking on his personal principles, Mr Akpaloo stated that any man who wishes to marry his daughter must first impregnate her.

In an interview on Kingdom FM, he explained that the reason is to avoid potential challenges related to childbirth after marriage.

Mr Akpaloo said having a child before marriage would demonstrate the man’s seriousness and commitment in staying with his daughter.

He acknowledged that his stance might attract criticism and reservations from others, but he firmly stands by his principle.

The statement has already stirred debates, with many expressing differing opinions on social media and other platforms.

Watch video below: