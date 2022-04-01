16 hours ago

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has reacted to the lawsuit filed by the Minority in Parliament over the passage of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy).

Three members of the Minority led by its leader, Haruna Iddrisu are asking the court to declare the proceedings and the voting in Parliament that led to the passage of the E-Levy unconstitutional, null, void and of no effect.

However, the Finance Minister says, “well, we operate a democracy, anyone at all can run to court when they have an issue, and then it is finally resolved. Similarly, the Minority has the power to head to Court if they have an issue. There is nothing dramatic about it."

According to him, “we believe there was a quorum in Parliament. Your walking out does not mean there was no quorum. You could have gone for lunch and come back, who knows? We are pleased with the outcome of the proceedings. I think the nation is settled, there is generally calm. People have come to accept it and are moving on with their lives."