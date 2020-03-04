1 hour ago

The Aowin Football Association in conjunction with the Aowin Municipal Assembly will as part of Ghana's 63rd Independence Anniversary organize an eight team gala on 6th March 2020.

Eight teams have been drawn from the Aowin Municipality of the Western Region to take part in this one day gala competition which will take place at the Enchi Town Park from 10 am.

The competing teams are Yiwabra Fc, Abanga Fc, Winner's Fc, Yakasi All Stars, Driver's Fc, Antibiotics Fc, Jukwaa Fc and Kokoase Fc.

Winners of the competition will take home a plush trophy, a set of jersey and a football while the first runner up will walk away with two footballs while the second runner up will also be presented with a football.

While the player who will emerge as the top goal scorer will be presented with a football.

The eight teams have been split into two groups of four teams each.

GROUPS BELOW: