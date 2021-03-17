1 hour ago

Some family members at Apam have started cementing the graves of the 13 children who drowned and were buried on Tuesday at Apam Cemetery.

According to them, they fear that their bodies, if not covered, may be dug out and used for ritual purposes, a situation they want to avoid.



Brother of Joseph Narh, one of the drowned kids aka Morocco, explained that since the children did not die a natural death, their bodies may be used for rituals on their blind side and so it was best that they come and cement the grave.

"The children didn't die a natural death and when that happens, some spiritualists may come to the grave and remove their bodies for rituals and so it was appropriate that we cement the grave to prevent any unseen development," he said.

There was sorrow expressed by all and sundry at the burial rites and funeral ceremony of the teenagers.

One cow, three sheep, 12 fowls, 33 tubers of yam and three cartons of schnapps were offered to the gods by a traditional priest to pacify the gods.

Two teenagers, who survived the disaster, are reported to be traumatised.