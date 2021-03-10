1 hour ago

The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson has given each family who had their children drown in the Apam river GHC1,000.

The amount is to assist the bereaved families to purchase coffins to bury their departed children who died.

The minister who is also the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East donated the amount when she visited them to commiserate with them.

The minister also donated GHC10,000 to the Traditional Council to help in performing traditional rites to pacify the town and also help retrieve the remaining bodies.

She indicated that President Akufo-Addo was disturbed by the unfortunate news and has extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

According to her, the government would offer the bereaved families support at the appropriate time.

The minister was accompanied by the Central Regional Minister-designate, Mrs. Marigold Assan.

Meanwhile, the Gomoa West Security Council has in consultation with families of the 13 teenagers who drowned in the sea at Apam on Sunday has set Thursday, March 11, 2021, for the mass burial of the deceased children.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting held yesterday, Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com