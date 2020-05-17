1 hour ago

The Member of Parliament for New Juaben South, Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah has cautioned constituents against apathy and cavalier attitude towards the coronavirus pandemic.

97 more persons tested positive for coronavirus Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Ghana increasing the national tally to 5,735. One more death was also recorded marginally increasing the death toll to 29 while recoveries have jumped significantly to 1,754.

Out of the national case count, Eastern Region has recorded 99 confirmed cases but the Regional Capital Koforidua has not recorded a confirmed case yet.

According to Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah, the increasing number of confirmed cases and fatalities are an indication that the ravaging virus is still spreading hence imperative to sustain concerted efforts to strictly adhere to the preventive protocols to help flatten the curve of the pandemic.

The Lawmaker said this when he donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), quantities of Veronica Hand washing device, Sanitizer, Liquid soap among others to health facilities in the New Juaben South Municipality.

“The increasing number of positive cases and the increasing number of deaths indicate that we haven’t seen the end of the Pandemic so it behoves on us to do our bit in trying to curb the pandemic.

“I came to town today to continue the donations in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic. This is the third time we are reaching out to the communities. so today we made donations to the Municipal Health Directorate, the SDA Hospital, National Health Insurance Office, as well as the Municipal Education Office. I thank ADB bank which I’m a board member for supporting this exercise with veronica buckets,” Dr Assibey-Yeboah said.

The Municipal Health Director, Dr Ekow Kwaitoo said, the MP has relentlessly supported the Health Directorate in the fight against COVID-19 in the Municipality.

He recounted that the MP donated GHC20,000 and some hand sanitizers to the directorate about a month ago which was used to procure some essential medical supplies to health facilities under the jurisdiction.

Dr Mark Assibey Yeboah also inspected some ongoing projects in the health sector being executed through his share of the National Health Insurance Fund.

“Additionally, we inspected ongoing projects in the Health Space. We are expanding the Pharmacy Unit, the Laboratory Unit, and a few others at the Polyclinic. They have Promised that by August works should be completed. Additionally, we are building a maternity block at Adweso Health Post”.