2 hours ago

Leader of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, has expressed deep sorrow following the reported deaths of two Ministers of State and six others in the tragic military helicopter crash that occurred in the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, August 6.

In a heartfelt statement issued shortly after the incident, Mr. Ayariga described the loss as a “profound tragedy” that extends beyond the affected families to the entire nation.

“It is with a heavy heart that I received the sad news of the passing of two Ministers of State and six others in these recent tragic circumstances. This is a profound loss not only to their families but also to our beloved nation,” he stated.

On behalf of the APC party, his family, and himself, Mr. Ayariga extended condolences to the bereaved families and urged the nation to come together during this period of mourning.

“We mourn with you and share in your pain. At such a time of national grief, we must stand together in unity and compassion,” he said.

He also offered prayers for the souls of the deceased, asking Allah to grant them mercy and peace in the afterlife.

“We pray that Allah, the Most Merciful, grants them eternal rest, forgives their shortcomings, and welcomes them into His perfect peace.”

The APC leader concluded by reassuring the grieving families of national solidarity, “To the families, friends, and loved ones of the deceased, know that you are not alone. We stand with you, we support you, and we pray for your strength in these difficult times.”

The crash, which involved a Ghana Armed Forces Z-9 helicopter, claimed the lives of several government officials, including Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah and Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, as they traveled to Obuasi. Investigations into the cause of the crash are currently underway.