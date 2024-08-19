2 hours ago

The chiefs are demanding an immediate retraction and public apology from Blakk Rasta

The traditional leaders of Ga Mashie, under the authority of the Ga Traditional Council, have condemned the recent statements made by radio personality Blakk Rasta, regarding Dr. Daniel McKorley, the Chief Executive Officer of McDan Group of Companies.

The leaders described Blakk Rasta's claims that Dr. McKorley was paralysed due to omens and curses allegedly invoked by the Chiefs of Ada as "gross misinformation" and "entirely unfounded."

The statement, signed by Numo Kofi Okassa Diaka II, Wolomo of Ga Asere Traditional Area, Abese, and supported by other prominent leaders including Numo Abbey Okanfrane Wulomo of Ga Abbetse We, Numo Naa Koloo Wolomo of La, and Numo Dede of Dede We, Teshie, demanded an immediate retraction and public apology from Blakk Rasta.

The traditional leaders warned that failure to comply would result in Blakk Rasta facing serious consequences "as nature demands."

"We, the leaders of the Gadangme land, are compelled to address the gross misinformation disseminated by Blakk Rasta to the public. His false claim that Dr. Daniel McKorley, Chief Executive Officer of McDan Group of Companies, is paralysed due to omens and curses invoked by the Chiefs of Ada is entirely unfounded and unacceptable.

"We hereby demand that Blakk Rasta retract his statement and issue an apology with immediate effect. Failure to comply will result in him facing the consequences of his actions per nature demands," part of the statement said.

The traditional leaders emphasised that there was no truth to the assertion that the Chiefs of Ada had engaged in any form of jubilation over Dr. McKorley's alleged condition.

"Furthermore, we must correct the false assertion that the Chiefs engaged in jubilation, as this is entirely untrue. Blakk Rasta's statements were motivated by his own self-interest and malicious intent, and we will not tolerate such misinformation," the statement added.

They dismissed Blakk Rasta's claims as being motivated by "self-interest and malicious intent" and asserted that such false information is not only harmful but also divisive.

Furthermore, the leaders reaffirmed their support for Dr. McKorley, describing him as a "respected CEO and valued member of the community."

They also called on state security agencies to take note of Blakk Rasta's remarks, particularly in the context of the upcoming elections, urging them to ensure peace and stability in the region.

Meanwhile, McDan has reacted to speculations that he is currently paralysed, with some saying that he is even dead.

Speaking in a viral video sighted by GhanaWeb, McDan, who was looking hale and hearty, said he is fine by God's grace.

He said that he just finished exercising and was very healthy, contrary to the rumours.

"Let me tell Ghanaians that they shouldn't be worried. I'm alive, and I'm strong. It's just a rumour.

"It's only God who takes care of us. No man has power over us, so I'm strong. You can see I just finished playing tennis. I played one hour of tennis this morning. I'm looking okay," he said.

He urged Ghanaians not to worry about his health and to ignore the ongoing rumours, adding that he would continue to serve them.

"So, Ghanaians shouldn't worry. I know how much Ghanaians love me, and my love also goes out to them. Those who heard it and got worried shouldn't be worried. I'm alive and very strong, and I'm still continuing the good things I'm doing for this country."