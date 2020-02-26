1 hour ago

Highlife artiste Okyeame Kwame has reacted to claims he was one of the musicians who was given a share in government’s ¢2million meant for the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).

He was accused by veteran musician Gyedu-Blay Ambolley for taking ¢50,000 as a loan and never returning it.

Bessa Simons, Ben Brako and TiC were musicians who Ambolley also cited as beneficiaries of the ¢2 million handed out by former MUSIGA President Bice Osei Kufuor.

The ‘Made in Ghana’ hitmaker, however, disputed the claims adding that “...Ambolley has perpetrated fabricated lies about my character and reputation.”

Okyame Kwame wrote on Instagram that his lawyers were handling a suit against the veteran for his claims.

Okyame Kwame gave the veteran a minimum of 72 hours to apologise or face a lawsuit.

Read his post below:

