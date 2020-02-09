2 hours ago

Veteran actor, Kofi Adjorlolo has expressed dissatisfaction at the ‘piece of advice’ and subsequent apology by Elikem Kumordzie following the former’s outburst about monies owed him by some movie producers.

Mr Adjorlolo made news headlines after he angrily called out some movie producers for failing to pay him for working with them. His unsavory comment was ill-received by some industry players and attracted mixed reactions.

Key of such persons who reacted to Mr Adjorlolo’s outburst was former Big Brother housemate, Elikem Kumordzie who took advantage of the issue to advise actors to get a day job and stop depending on the meagre amounts from acting.

Following several backlashes he received, Elikem Kumordzie in another video apologized specifically to Kofi Adjorlolo for his unsolicited advice.

But on a live radio program on Peace FM monitored by GhanaWeb, February 8, 2020, Kofi Adjorlolo rejected the apology and asked Mr Kumordzie to rather apologise to his late father for disrespecting him.

“...you know I read something on the net that they said you have to apologise to me and you know what I said? I said go and apologise to Famous, your father Famous Kumordzie on his graveside because I served him and he loved me...so when they told me about you, I said why, how? I didn’t want to talk...” Mr Adjorlolo lamented.

He emphasized that he has extremely worked hard over the past decade to maintain his brand thus to be disrespected by a “young one” in such a manner made him emotional.

“I’m soo emotional...you see all I’m saying is they owe me, I’ve worked for them, they’ve even shown the film all over the country, just give me my money...pay me that’s all...you young ones you have problems,” he said amidst tears.

