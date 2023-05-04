4 hours ago

Apostle Samuel Gyau Obuobi, 53, has been elected as the General Secretary of The Church of Pentecost, succeeding Apostle Alexander Nana Yaw Kumi-Larbi, who served in the role for 10 years.

The nomination of Apostle Obuobi, who is the Asamankese Area Head of the Church, was confirmed by delegates at the Church’s 46th session of the General Council Meetings, held at the Pentecost Convention Centre (PCC) on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

He secured an overwhelming endorsement of 1,256 votes, representing 99.6% of the 1,262 votes cast.

Profile of Apostle Samuel Obuobi

Apostle Samuel Obuobi is a Chartered Accountant who holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Ghana, Legon, a Bachelor’s in Commerce, and a Master’s degree in Organisational Leadership and Governance.

He was called into full-time ministry of The Church of Pentecost in 2004, beginning as a Resident Minister at Emmanuel Worship Centre in Dansoman Area while simultaneously serving as a lecturer at Pentecost University.

Later on, he was transferred to Prophet M. K. Yeboah Worship Centre in the Odorkor Area, and subsequently assigned as Resident Minister at the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC), Asokwa, and later at the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC), Atomic, Accra.

Currently, he serves as the Area Head of the Church in Asamankese.

Apostle Samuel Obuobi has also served on various boards and committees of the Church.

He is married to Mrs. Korkor Obuobi, and they are blessed with three children.

Source: The Church of Pentecost