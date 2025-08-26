48 minutes ago

David Ankomah, the parliamentary candidate for the Action People’s Party (APP) in the Akwatia Constituency, has filed a suit at the High Court seeking to halt the upcoming by-election scheduled for September 2, 2025.

Mr. Ankomah, who was disqualified from the race over issues related to his tax clearance certificate, alleges the move is part of a deliberate effort to sideline him from the contest.

“Because we believe in the rule of law in Ghana, our lawyers have filed a case at the High Court seeking an injunction, and the matter will be heard on August 28. All we are seeking is justice,” he said.

The by-election was triggered by the recent passing of Ernest Kumi, the sitting Member of Parliament, after a short illness.

Meanwhile, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have intensified their campaigns in the constituency with the NPP aiming to retain its stronghold and the NDC working to swing the seat.