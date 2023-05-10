3 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Asante-Akim North, Andy Appiah Kubi will today May 10, appear before the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng over allegations that a wealthy businessman tried bribing MPs who were pushing for the removal of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu (MP, Suame, Majority Leader and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs) and Andy Appiah-Kubi (MP, Asante Akim North) in a media interview alleged that a renowned businessman in Ghana tried influencing the decision of some members of the Majority group with money over their demand for the dismissal of leadership of the Finance Ministry.

Today’s meeting with the Special Prosecutor is expected to unveil the said wealthy businessman and subsequent actions which will be taken.

Background

Andy Appiah Kubi and over 50 New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs in 2022 called for the removal of the Finance Minister.

The MPs later softened their stance after meeting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the matter.

They kowtowed to the President’s pleas to have the Minister stay in office to seal Ghana’s bailout deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Later, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu (MP, Suame, Majority Leader and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs) and Andy Appiah-Kubi (MP, Asante Akim North) earlier alleged that a supposed businessman tried to influence the group with money brought to Parliament in a bid to get the MPs to abort their decision.

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, said Parliament will investigate the allegation of bribery levelled against the unnamed popular businessman.

“The alleged bribery has come to my notice, and we will investigate to see if it is true and the motive behind it,” he said to the Parliamentary Press Corps, in Accra.

Pressure group, Occupy Ghana, on November 3, 2022, petitioned the Special Prosecutor to probe the allegations.

