The Chairman of the Appiatse Support Fund, Rev. Dr. Joyce Rosalind Aryee, has announced that the redeveloped township is expected to be commissioned in just three months’ time.

The remarkable project comes after a devastating explosion struck the township on 20th January 2022.

The reconstruction efforts have been nothing short of extraordinary, with a total of 540 units of houses earmarked for construction.

These houses range from one-bedroom to seven-bedroom homes, catering to the diverse needs of the community. What makes this endeavour truly special is the active involvement of community members who were integral to the redevelopment process.

“We’ve come quite far and I really am looking forward at us commissioning it in at least the next three months. The team worked very hard. What should have taken two years, usually when you’re planning some of these things, you have to go to the community and talk to the people, that took a long time, the design also took a bit of time,” Dr. Joyce Aryee shared during her appearance on the Current Affairs Show Spotlight, aired on MX24 TV.

The reconstructed houses now boast multiple new structures, including verandas, toilet facilities, and kitchens. These additions elevate the living conditions for the residents and contribute to the overall improvement of the community.

“Most communities had one-bedroom, two bedrooms, and it’s just one room or two rooms, no distinction, what we’ve tried doing is to give at least a living room, a bedroom, a kitchen, a toilet and a veranda,” Dr. Aryee further added, highlighting the thoughtful planning behind the reconstruction.

The Appiatse Support Fund was swiftly commissioned on 27th January 2022, just a week after the disastrous explosion, to mobilize funds for the reconstruction project. The impressive scope of the project encompasses 540 units of houses, providing a new sense of hope and renewal to the affected residents.

Moreover, in addition to the housing developments, the ambitious reconstruction plans include building a modern market and establishing a robust road network for the community. These vital infrastructure additions will contribute significantly to the prosperity and growth of the township.

Source: citifmonline