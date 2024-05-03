7 hours ago

Beneficiaries of the Appiatse reconstructed housing scheme are taking custody of their new homes.

The explosion about two years ago destroyed their homes, killed 13 people, and leftover 100 injured. But there is joy today as keys to their new homes are handed to them.

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, officially inaugurated the new Appiatse town on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

Lands Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor told JoyNews that the new homes offer the inhabitants a lot of amenities to improve their lives.

“Here we are, we have built 124 housing units ranging from one bedroom to seven bedrooms. Sanitary facilities first class. The water harvesting system is one that is being done in a manner that is sustainable because the place is a heavy rain enclave, therefore we are restoring them as much as possible to their original state or even better,” he said.

Although a considerable number of lives were lost due to what appears to be negligence and wrongdoing on the part of the mining company, the minister said the government would not be pursuing prosecution.

“Well, we didn’t have that advice. That particular chapter is closed, and that is why I said it is an administrative fine. The second question which is that, do we have sufficient money, do we need more money? Yes, we do need more money. I think the fund still needs more money,” he added.