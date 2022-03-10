39 minutes ago

Ghanaian sound engineer, Appietus has joined veteran artiste, Amanzeba Nat Brew, to rubbish suggestions by some entertainment pundits and people that Black Sherif should be blacklisted for breaching his contract.

According to Appietus, there are laws in the country so if any artiste breaches a contract, it is the law that deals with it and not an individual, group of people or media houses.

“I believe we should allow the law to deal with it because both parties have binding contracts. If there is any fallout, it is the court that decides and no one else,” he said.

In an interview that was conducted by artiste manager, Emmanuel Barnes, popularly known as Mr Logic, any artiste who breaches a contract with his manager or investor must be blacklisted by industry players, so they learn from their experience.

“The industry needs to start learning this loyalty by having a barricade else these young musicians will drive all investors away.

“I know a lot of managers who are no more in business because artistes accused them of stealing their monies. It is about time we protected these investors,” he made a pronouncement on Daybreak on Hitz FM.

Source: Ghanaweb