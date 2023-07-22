1 hour ago

Apple's upcoming iPhone launch faces uncertainties as potential production delays and shortages may hit the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models due to screen manufacturing issues. Analysts predict possible impacts on Apple's profits.

Apple enthusiasts eagerly await the company's annual conference, where the tech giant unveils its latest innovations, including new iPhone models, the Apple Watch, and potentially more surprises. However, this year's launch may be accompanied by worrisome news, as Apple grapples with production issues that could impact the much-anticipated iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models. The reliability tests for screens manufactured by LG Display have reportedly faced challenges, raising concerns of potential delays and shortages after the September launch. These developments could have significant implications for Apple's profits, with analysts estimating potential losses amounting to billions of dollars. As the launch date approaches, industry experts closely monitor Apple's official response to the situation.Apple's suppliers have been alerted to the difficulties faced in implementing the new production process for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. The focus of concern lies in the screen production, where the company aims to increase screen size by reducing the surrounding frame. While this design alteration promises a better user experience, it has posed unforeseen obstacles during manufacturing.The screens, provided by LG Display, have been subjected to rigorous reliability tests, but they have not passed with the desired results. The challenge is particularly acute with the iPhone 15 Pro Max model, where resolving the issue appears to be a formidable task within the current timeline. If Apple fails to address these problems efficiently, it may lead to shortages of the two flagship models shortly after their anticipated September release.The iPhone lineup has consistently been a primary revenue and profit generator for Apple. Any setbacks or production delays concerning the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max could significantly impact the company's financial performance. According to Vamsi Mohan, an analyst from "Bank of America Global Research," a postponement or delay in the new iPhone's release could result in losses of up to 4.5 billion dollars for the tech giant. Investors, consumers, and industry insiders closely monitor the situation, and Apple's shareholders eagerly await the company's official response to these challenges.Despite reports on the production hurdles, Apple has maintained a conspicuous silence on the matter. The company has yet to release an official statement addressing the potential delays and shortages. This lack of communication has left stakeholders and consumers uncertain about the fate of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models. The upcoming annual conference takes on even more significance as it may provide clarity on Apple's response to the issue and its plans to overcome the manufacturing challenges.As the countdown to Apple's annual conference continues, the iPhone lovers' excitement is tinged with apprehension. The news of potential delays and shortages in the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models has sparked concern within the industry and among consumers. Apple's ability to address the production hurdles will be closely observed, with billions of dollars in potential profits at stake. As the September launch approaches, all eyes are on the tech giant's official response, hoping for a resolution that will ensure a smooth and successful release of the new iPhones.