The National Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG), Mawuli Ekpe Peter popularly known as Abro has chastised the Dancehall Artiste Shatta Wale for opposing the appointment of Mark Okraku Mantey as Deputy Creative Arts Minister.

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale born Charles Nii Armah Mensah has disclosed that the veteran music producer and artiste manager Mark Okraku Mantey cannot help grow the music industry.

According to Shatta Wale, he will campaign against NPP if President Akufo-Addo if appoints former president of the Creative Arts Agency as the Deputy Creative Arts Minister saying he does not have knowledge about the industry to assist in its growth.

Commenting on this development in an interview with Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the National FIPAG PRO Abro charged President Akufo-Addo to ignore Shatta Wale he described as a Joker and appoint Mark Okraku Mantey if h desires.

According to Abro, the former president of the Creative Arts Agency as a Deputy Creative Arts Minister will help revive the Creative Arts Industry in Ghana especially the movie industry.

“Shatta Wale is a joker and he has to be ignored because he always fight for his personal gains. Okraku Mantey is competent enough to be the deputy Creative Arts Minister under President Akufo-Addo’s government” Abro explained.

He added that “President Akufo-Addo knows what he is doing to transform Ghana and I believe Shatta Wale cannot tell President Akufo-Addo what to do but if President Akufo-Addo appoints Okraku Mantey as Deputy Creative Arts Minister, the Creative Arts Industry will be survived”.

“Okraku Mantey did well when he appointed to head the creative arts board and he has acknowledge to push the industry forward. Shatta Wale should think about what will help Ghana and the creative arts industry not his personal gains. He should give us a break”. He stressed.