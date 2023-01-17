1 hour ago

The former Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen has expressed displeasure at President Akufo-Addo’s choice of Ken Ofori-Atta as caretaker minister for the Ministry of Trade and industry.

Nana Obiri Boahen asserted that the President erred in appointing Ken Ofori-Atta to the Trade and Industry Ministry in place of Alan Kyerematen. He stated that while legally and constitutionally, the president's choice was correct, it was wrong politically and morally.

Speaking in an interview on Wontumi TV, he added that it confuses him that the president's advisors sat unconcerned for such a decision to be taken given that the Finance Minister was already experiencing backlash from a section of the public.

“With all due respect and with all humility to the president, that decision for the president to allow Ken Ofori-Atta to take charge was wrong. Constitutionally the president was right, legally the president was right, but politically it was wrong and morally it was wrong. Constitutionally, if a cabinet minister is not around, a cabinet minister must replace him.

“Legally he is also right but politically it was dangerous and incorrect. That discretion was not well exercised. The minister of finance is facing backslash and his own MPs are calling for his sacking, so appointing such a person will cause confusion.

“Morally in terms of politics, it is sending a wrong signal, so I’m happy that he has been changed. But I’m surprised that the advisors of the president couldn’t prompt him,” he said.

He continued by expressing his happiness at Abu Jinapor's appointment as the new caretaker minister at the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Abu Jinapor has replaced Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, who was given stewardship of the trades ministry a few days ago after the resignation of Alan Kyerematen.

A statement which was issued by the Director of Communication at the Office of the President, Eugene Arhin, indicated that the appointment of Abu Jinapor as caretaker trade minister will take effect from Monday, January 16, 2023.