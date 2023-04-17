1 hour ago

The former Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Martin Amidu, has alleged that the recent appointments made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the Electoral Commission of Ghana, is to undermine the 2024 elections.

In a statement copied to GhanaWeb, Martin Amidu suggested the appointment of the “partisan” electoral commissioner complements the president’s shake-up at the Bureau of National Intelligence, which he (Amidu) indicated in 2022 was a key component of the ‘break the 8’ agenda.

He added that if Ghanaians do not believe his warning they should be guided by the “NPP will never hand over power to the NDC” statement made by the Minister for Food And Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong.

“My article, “New Leadership Appointments to the National Security Apparatus and Akufo-Addo’s Long Game to Breaking the Eight” was a reminder and forewarning that our inability as citizens to defend the 1992 Constitution may lead to its negation by the very Government we elected.

“I hope that those Ghanaians who doubted my contention that Akufo-Addo was playing a long game to break the eight have listened carefully to the declarations of Mr. Bryan Acheampong, the newly appointed Minister for Food and Agriculture who was sworn into office on Tuesday, 4 April 2023, speaking on Saturday 8 April 2023. This was after Nana Akufo-Addo’s undemocratic appointment of the three (3) EC members on Monday 20 March 2023 to undermine free and fair elections under the 1992 3 Constitution,” parts of the statement read.

He added that Akufo-Addo is so keen on the NPP winning power to hide his misdeeds but God will deliver Ghana just as he did in the 2000 and 2008 elections.

What Martin Amidu said about National Security appointment:

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu alleged that the reshuffle done by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at National Security is a critical part of the New Patriotic Party’s “break the 8” agenda.

In a statement copied to GhanaWeb, Amidu asserted that the appointment made by the president was the final piece of the jigsaw which enables him to fix people he can manipulate at the nation’s foremost intelligence agency.

Amidu suggested that Edward Asomani and Nana Attobrah Quaicoe, who have been appointed to top positions at the National Security Secretariat, are loyalists of Akufo-Addo and the NPP.

“The appointment by the President of Mr. Edward Asomani, Deputy National Security Co-ordinator, to act as National Security Co-ordinator … gives finality to Nana Akufo-Addo’s long game to capture the National Security Secretariat apparatus towards his electoral agenda for the 2024 parliamentary and presidential elections.

“The President by the same press release also appointed Nana Attobrah Quaicoe, Deputy Director-General of the NIB … to act as the Director-General of National Intelligence Bureau, with his confirmation also being subject to the receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the National Security Council, given in consultation with the Public Service Commission as part of Nana Akufo-Addo’s long game to capture the National Intelligence Bureau apparatus towards his electoral agenda for the 2024 parliamentary and presidential elections,” parts of the statement read.

The statement added: “It is important for the reader to keep at the back of his mind the unspoken facts and evidence that Nana Attobrah Quaicoe and Mr. Edward Kwaku Asomani were recruited into Nana Akufo-Addo’s Danquah Institute under the chairmanship of his maternal cousin, Mr. Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, an indispensable member of the family’s planning and strategies cohort.”

Source: Ghanaweb