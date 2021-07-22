3 hours ago

The Appointments Committee of Parliament has recommended Kissi Agyebeng for approval as Special Prosecutor.

According to the Chairman of the Committee, Joe Osei Owusu, the recommendation was a unanimous decision by the committee.

The nominee was questioned for hours by the members of the committee on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

Parliament will later debate the report of the committee and decide on whether the nominee should be approved or rejected.

“We [will] put our recommendation [forward] for the House to determine whether to approve or disapprove our recommendation. As to how other people view his [Kissi Agyebeng’s] answers, I’d rather leave it to them and stay within the rules to make recommendations to the House. The committee unanimously agreed to recommend him [Kissi Agyebeng] to the House for approval,” Joe Osei Owusu said.

Source: citifmonline