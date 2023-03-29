1 hour ago

Former NDC Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini has assured that the party will find its members of parliament who broke ranks to approve new appointees of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.

According to him, the party has a way to find the MPs who betrayed Ghanaians and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) by voting to approve the six ministerial and two judicial appointees of President Akufo-Addo.

Speaking in an interview on GBC on Monday, which was monitored by GhanaWeb, the former MP added that after the "renegade" MPs have been found, they will be duly punished in accordance with the provisions of the party’s constituency.

“We will find out (those who broke ranks), we will find out. Don’t underestimate the capacity of the NDC party to gather intelligence on how the members of parliament (MPs) on the minority side voted on Friday.

“We will find out, trust me, we will find out and it is possible. And it will be suicidal for anybody to think that even though it was a secret ballot the NDC lacks the capacity to find out who voted how,” he said.

Parliament approves all six nominees, two Supreme Court Justices:

Parliament on Friday, March 24, approved all six ministerial nominees as well as the nominees of the Supreme Court of President Akufo-Addo after a heated debate, 24 hours earlier and a tense voting process.

Final results declared by Speaker Alban Bagbin showed that all nominees got more votes than the minimum of 138 votes required because out of the 275 eligible voters, there were three absent.

Some Members of Parliament (MPs) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) did not adhere to the decision of the party to vote against the approval of the nominees.

Kobina Tahiru Hammond (MP for Adansi Asokwa) was approved as the Minister of Trade and Industry and Bryan Acheampong (MP for Abetifi) as the Minister of Food and Agriculture.

Other nominees who were approved include Stephen Asamoah Boateng, as Ministry of Chieftaincy; Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of State (Ministry of Finance), and Osei Bonsu Amoah, Ministry of Local Government.

Stephen Amoah, the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, was also approved as the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry.

The Supreme Court nominees who were approved include George Kingsley Koomson, Justice of the Court of Appeal, and Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu, Justice of the High Court.

Watch the interview below:

Source: Ghanaweb