2 hours ago

The supposed death of one used to be very popular evangelist, Emmanuel Kwaku Apraku, commonly known as 'Apraku My Daughter' went viral via social media of which Ghanaguardian.com got involved by publishing it after sighting it on a Facebook page of one popular journalist.

However, it turned out fortunately that the bad news that got many Ghanaians worried was fake.

This portal apologizes for what went wrong.

A recorded video call going viral indicates the founder and leader of King Jesus Ministry International, is very much alive and unhappy about the death hoax.

In the video, Apraku is heard to have said "Oh I am not dead oo. I am very much alive and don't know why people are already pronouncing me dead".

Watch the video below: