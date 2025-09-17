13 hours ago

The Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (ARCC) is urging residents in the Greater Kumasi metropolis to strictly comply with directives from the Manhyia Palace as the late Queenmother, Nana Konadu Yiadom III, is laid to rest on Thursday, September 18, 2025.

As part of arrangements, schools and markets will remain closed on the day. However, critical services such as pharmacies, banks, fuel stations, restaurants, and transport operators have been excluded from the restrictions on movement.

Essential service providers, including the Electricity Company of Ghana, Ghana Water Company Limited, Fire Service, Ambulance Service, and health personnel, are also exempted.

In a statement signed by Ashanti Regional Minister Dr. Frank Amoakohene, the ARCC directed that government workers in exempted categories must be easily identifiable. They are required to wear their official uniforms, carry valid ID cards, and commute in official government vehicles.

“All exempted institutions and essential workers are advised to cooperate fully with security personnel and other regulatory agencies enforcing the movement restrictions,” the statement read.

The burial of the late Queenmother is expected to draw large crowds in Kumasi, with heightened security measures already in place to ensure order and reverence during the rites.