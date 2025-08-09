22 hours ago

The Ashanti Regional Co-ordinating Council (ARCC) has called on residents who may have taken parts or belongings from the site of Wednesday’s tragic helicopter crash to return them immediately.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the ARCC revealed that intelligence reports indicate some residents who were first at the crash scene on August 6 took items, including parts of the helicopter and other belongings.

The Council stressed that all items, no matter how small such as metals, screws, drives, or boards must be returned. Items can be handed over to Unit Committees, Assembly Members, Municipal or District Chief Executives, or members of the investigation team at the site.

To encourage compliance, the ARCC is offering a cash reward to anyone who willingly returns any item before the deadline of Monday, August 11, 2025.

Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon. Dr. Frank Amoakohene, warned that anyone found in possession of such items after the deadline will be deemed a criminal and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

“The general public is hereby notified,” the statement concluded.