Former Central Regional Chairman of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and a social commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs is worried about his former party as the behaviour of some members and the party's leader, to him, are unbecoming.

Allotey Jacobs taking into cognizance statements and actions of some NDC members and the party's 2020 Presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, dreaded an approaching doom for the party.

Ex-President John Mahama has leveled allegations against the Electoral Commission (EC) claiming the Commission padded 1 million votes during the 2020 Presidential elections in favour of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

He has also scored the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa, the lowest mark in her performance in the elections.

"2020 was Ghana’s worst election. If I was marking her, I would have given her an F. She is marking her own paper after the examination so she can give herself any mark she likes...Tell me which election in Ghana was ballot papers printed yet one million ballot papers were found elsewhere...We didn’t witness this under Dr. Kwadwo Afari-Gyan. She [Jean Mensa] knew there was ballot stuffing," the former President said in an interview quoted on 3news.com.

But to Allotey Jacobs, Mr. Mahama wouldn't have made such claims if the party had people to advise him.

He asked; "Are there no elders in the NDC?"

Although resigning from the NDC, he thinks the party is somehow misbehaving, therefore calling on the party's leadership to pull the brakes.

He made the comments during Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'' on Wednesday, October 27.