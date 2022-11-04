2 hours ago

Dr Kofi Amoah, a celebrated businessman and economist, says he finds it unconscionable that Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta remains at post when all indications point to the fact that he has poorly managed Ghana’s finances.

He wonders if there are any principled leaders in the country who will hold officeholders accountable for their failures.

In a series of tweets on his personal handle Friday, November 4, the man affectionately called Citizen Kofi said it was time for the obvious to be pointed out.

He said: “WHEN’LL WHITE BE WHITE N BLACK BE BLACK IN GHANA? 1.FinMin is incompetent, and the nation’s finances are in tatters 2. Kickbacks on Ghana’s huge loans to his company 3.2021 AG’s report has 1.3billion cedis of oil revenues missing

He’s still at post

Are we stupid or cursed?

Dr Amoah, for a long time, has been cautioning the government on some of its key decisions, usually pointing out that it was heading in the wrong direction. Before the now public admission of a crisis, Dr Amoah warned that the government was overborrowing and most importantly borrowing to finance projects that did not yield immediate and positive returns.

Dr Amoah even launched a petition to stop the government from what he termed as excessive borrowing at the time.

He also intimated at the time that the attitude of borrowing to build flyovers across the country was counter-productive, instead preaching that the borrowing would have made more sense if it was used to create jobs and pay decent wages for Ghanaians. Ghana is currently facing an acute economic crunch, with inflation, hikes in fuel prices and the depreciation of the cedi at an all-time him. The managers of the economy are currently engaging with the International Monitory Fund to sign onto a programme to steer the country from the economic challenges.

Source: Ghanaweb