3 hours ago

It appears Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta did the image of his government little good with his presentation in Parliament on Tuesday, March 17.

A day before the announcement of Ghana’s first case of the Novel Coronavirus, the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said he had directed the Finance Minister to dedicate $100million to the fight against the pandemic that has claimed about 7,000 lives across the globe.

He said the package, which would fund the expansion of infrastructure, purchase of materials and equipment, and public education, would enable Ghana to deal with the virus.

“I have, as at yesterday, ordered a suspension of all international travels by public officials.

"Except for critical assignments, which will have to be authorised by the Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, all public officials are to remain within the jurisdiction, until further notice. Video conferencing facilities and other technological tools are to be utilised, whenever possible, for international engagements,” the president added.

At the behest of Ghana’s Parliament, the Finance Minister appeared in the house on Tuesday to brief MPs and Ghanaians on the source of the quoted amount and how government intended to fight the virus.

But it turned out that, contrary to the tone of the president’s speech which suggested the government was in possession of the amount, the $100m is not readily available.

Ofori Atta told Parliament that government had applied to the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund to release Ghana’s share of the funds allocated for the containment of the virus.

“We are currently in discussion with the World Bank to tap into a US$12billion World Bank Group fast track COVID-19 facility to help close the financing gap. In addition, we are discussing with the International Monetary Fund to access part of a US$10 billion facility, made available by the IMF to address coronavirus through the Rapid Credit Facility. We are also discussing with other multilateral and bilateral partners on potential assistance to close the financing gap”.

The revelation by the Minister did not go down well with some Ghanaians who in various social media posts slammed the president for not being sincere and honest.

Below are some posts from social media

So, the $100m to fight 🇬🇭 coronavirus was just audio money ehn?

Good morning everyone. — Gary #JoySports (@garyalsmith) March 18, 2020

There is 400mil Cedis for New voter Register

There is 100mil dollars to build a National Cathedral There is 70mil cedis for the President to travel abroad But theres no money to fight Corona Virus which threatens our lives. Are our lives that worthless to Mr Akufo-Addo? pic.twitter.com/DVdePt0S8T — Nat G. Tetteh🇬🇭 (@NatTettehGhana) March 18, 2020

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed the Minister of Finance to release $100 million for the fight against covid-19,.yet,

The Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has told Parliament that the $100 million announced by NADAA is not ready.

Me: misled again?#stoptheSpread

— Hornam Kofi Azumah (@Hw3Dr) March 18, 2020

He careless about your health. Listen to me, Beloved The priority of Akufo Addo and his family crooks is only one. *How to Win the Next elections*,..that's all, nothing else.

Dear God heareth our prayers#stoptheSpread

— Hornam Kofi Azumah (@Hw3Dr) March 18, 2020

Lied about what?

— Faisal Ibrahim Cisse (@PatriotFaisal) March 18, 2020

Nana Akufo-Addo addressed the nation and told Ghanaians about the $100 million to fight the Coronavirus. Nana's cousin and Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta said there is no $100 million. So Nana Akufo-Addo lied to Ghanaians! Shall we put our trust in such a character? NO!

— Andani Savelugu (@ASavelugu) March 18, 2020

Carefully watch and Listen to the Video. Akufo-Addo lied to Ghanaians about $100M to fight Coronavirus. He said the Finance Minister has set the money aside, But Ken Ofori today told Parliament he’s now going to World Bank & IMF to plead for it. pic.twitter.com/1VbElPc0Fe

— Abdul (@naghajah) March 17, 2020

What’s exactly is the difference between committing $100m to fighting corona and looking for financing for the $100m to fight corona? I honestly felt Ghana had $100m to fight the pandemic. #FightCorona

— Philip Ashon (@KofiAshon) March 17, 2020

Source: Ghanaweb.com