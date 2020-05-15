27 minutes ago

Over infectious DDT-made highlife, Dada Hafco’s new record asks a curious question: “Are You Your Boyfriend’s Girlfriend?”

Humorous commentary on current dating dynamics, the seasoned musician preaches caution in romantic relationships, admonishing its participators to be vigilant and not merely bask in the knowledge of being a label.

Though he opts for hilarity over the delicious horns and guitar riffs, Dada Hafco’s messaging contains within it worthwhile nuggets for navigating today’s dating labyrinth.

Dada Hafco is steadily courting a reputation for his ability to weave essential logic and daily wisdoms into galvanising choruses, attributes that constitute the hallmark of highlife. Songs like “Our Story,” his hopeful collaboration with Fameye, and the majestic rhythm of “Yebewu Nti” are quick reference points.

“Are You Your Boyfriend’s Girlfriend?” is released on Dadabees Empire, Hafco’s independent label.

Listen below: