3 hours ago

A pressure group, Arise Ghana, has given the government a 48-hour ultimatum to immediately suspend the utility tariff increment.

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) on Monday announced a 27.15 percent increase in tariffs for electricity and 21.55 percent increase in water tariffs effective September 1, 2022.

Addressing the media on Thursday, August 18, 2022, a leading member of the group, Bernard Mornah said Ghanaians are already bearing the brunt of the economic hardship in the country; hence the increment in tariffs will further worsen it.

“One of the key things any rational government will do in trying to resolve the current economic crisis will be to find innovative ways of shoving up domestic revenue generation.”

“A straight-jacket increment in utility tariffs would not cut it. It would rather be a disincentive to consumers. Consumers would default and this would plunge the country deeper into the debt crisis,” Mr. Mornah said.

Source: citifmonline