Former president John Dramani Mahama has stressed that there is a need for all and sundry to protect the current constitutional dispensation despite mounting economic challenges.

Addressing a public lecture themed, 'Building the Ghana We Want,' on October 27, 2022, in Accra, Mahama admonished especially the Armed Forces and other security services against unconstitutional takeovers.

His comment comes weeks after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made a similar call when he attended a military function in Accra.

"... let me state that I agree with the President and wish to add my voice to his call on our Armed Forces and security services to remain loyal to the State and the Constitution.

"The current economic circumstances though dire, do not give [an] excuse for any acts that are unconstitutional. Working together as one people and using the levers of the constitution, we can turn this situation around," he submitted to loud applause from the audience at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, UPSA; auditorium.

As part of his presentation, the 2020 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, outlined a number of short, medium and long-term solutions to the current economic crisis that the government was grappling with.

In a presentation before Mahama’s address, former deputy Finance Minister, Cassiel Ato-Forson laid out how perilous the state of the economy was and the need for Ghanaians to tighten their belts for hard times ahead.

