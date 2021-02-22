42 minutes ago

The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, has said the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) is relying on partnerships to ease the accommodation burden currently facing the institution.

He said accommodation for troops remained a major challenge to the GAF due to an increase in the number of army personnel over the years.

At the inauguration of a 50-bed capacity outpost at Tinsugu community in Bawku last Friday, the Chief of Army Staff indicated that even though the government was making efforts to solve the accommodation challenges through the construction of new blocks for personnel, the GAF continued to engage in partnerships to supplement the efforts of the government.

"With the increased number of the Ghana Armed Forces over the years, the accommodation deficiency has correspondingly widened. In spite of efforts by the government to bridge the accommodation gap, the Ghana Army continues to embark on public and private partnerships as a way of easing the burden in the short term," he stated.

The project

Major General Oppong-Peprah indicated that as part of the partnership strategy, Geoplast Ghana Limited had agreed to fully fund and construct the 50-bed outpost for the 11 Mechanised Battalion to augment the accommodation situation in the Battalion.

“The accommodation will surely help to improve the welfare and morale of troops, and it is, therefore, highly welcome," he added.

The Chief Executive Officer ) of Geoplast Ghana Limited, Mr Francis Osei Bonsu, acknowledged that the company funded and constructed the project as part of its corporate social responsibility to the GAF.

He said the outpost was going to strengthen the security to promote peace and unity in Bawku and its surrounding communities.

The 50-bed accommodation facility

Advice

The Chief of Army Staff, however, urged troops who were going to occupy the facility to ensure a maintenance culture to promote the sustainability of the facility.

Major General Oppong-Peprah urged occupants of the facility to take stringent measures to protect the facility against flood and other environmental conditions common in most of the GAF facilities.

The Commanding Officer, 11 Mechanised Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Michael Mintah-Agyemang, expressed appreciation to Geoplast Ghana Limited for assisting the Battalion with the accommodation facility.

He said the facility was going to ensure that troops were well sheltered to ensure rapid mobilisation.

Source: graphic.com.gh