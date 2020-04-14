1 hour ago

A Toyota Highlander conveying the deceased to the hospital got involved in an accident

A 25-year-old Community Police Assistant was on Sunday, April 12, 2020 shot and killed by suspected armed robbers at Oyoko, a semi-urban community in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region.

He has been named as Evans Boateng and was until his death, stationed at the Kumasi Central Police Station, Dailymailgh.com gathered.

The incident occurred just before 22:00 hrs local time —following reports of a taxi driver, who survived an attack by the armed gang.

Upon hearing the report, the deceased, who is a resident of Oyoko, joined some youth groups who were mobilised by the Assemblyman of the area, George Owusu, to hunt for the robbers, investigators at the Kuntanase District Police said.

The youth, who were approaching the scene, suddenly heard gunshots alleged to have come from the bush hitting the deceased in the head.

While he was conveying the deceased to the St. Michael’s Hospital in his Toyota Highlander vehicle, the Assemblyman also got involved in an accident at a section of the Aputuogya-Abidjankwanta road.

The deceased was hurriedly conveyed in another vehicle to the said hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Medical officials have since deposited the remains of the deceased at the morgue pending autopsy.

At the time of filing this report, the Assemblyman, who sustained minor injuries with two other occupants in his vehicle, had been treated and discharged by medics at the same health facility.

His vehicle has since been towed by the police from the accident scene.

Though the police is yet to make any arrests, patrols have been intensified in the community.

Dailymailgh