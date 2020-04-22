1 hour ago

A military officer is on admission at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) after he sustained gunshot wounds in a Tuesday dawn attack in Kumasi.

Police at Suame named the victim as AB1 Francis Afriyie, 29 — who is stationed at a Naval Base at Sekondi in the Western Region of Ghana.

He had returned to Kumasi from Takoradi when the incident happened at about 3:25am local time.

According to the Police, the unidentified men laid an ambush and attacked the officer at Markro Junction, where the officer alighted.

Amidst firing of gunshots the attackers, numbering about three, made away with his handbag containing his uniform, ATM card and other documents.

“He was also shot at his left shoulder as the robbers snatched his Infinix Mobile device from him”, according to a police wireless statement sighted by Dailymailgh.com.

A police source at the Suame District Command who confirmed the incident said “investigations have begun”.

Attacks on security personnel is on the rise in Ghana.

Early this month, three police officers have also been attacked in their line of duty. On April 16, a policewoman was attacked in Tamale while discharging her lawful duty.

At least 130 persons were arrested as police open investigations into the matter.

Another officer is also receiving treatment at a health facility after he was run over by a vehicle whose driver was being questioned for flouting Covid-19 lockdown duties.

The suspect, a woman driver, is facing a court in Accra.

A policewoman also suffered similar attack as a passenger sprayed a liquid substance on the officer’s eye.

The suspect, who is a scrap dealer, has since been remanded into police custody.

Daily Mail