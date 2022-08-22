54 minutes ago

Armed men have allegedly attacked the Founder and Leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addai ‘Odike’ in his office at Patase, Kumasi.

Cars parked in front of the office were vandalised.

The gunmen allegedly rushed to the office of the former presidential aspirant at about 4:30 pm on Monday, shooting randomly.

A member of Odike’s team, Francis, claims the gunmen ordered staff in the office to lie down, assaulted them physically and ransacked the office.

Odike, who was not in the office has reported the incident to the Kumasi Central Police Command.

The motive for Monday’s attack is unknown, but the businessman turned politician recently incurred the wrath of Manhyia Palace in Kumasi for his comments on the role of chiefs in illegal mining.

Speaking on a Kumasi-based radio station, Mr. Akwasi Addai unequivocally criticised chiefs for failing to help end the ‘galamsey’ menace.

He charged the youth to rise up and demonstrate against chiefs if the traditional rulers fail to come clear on their roles in or stance against illegal mining.

But his comment was described as distasteful and unsubstantiated, meant to dent the image of Manhyia.

Some chiefs of the Kumasi Traditional Council on Friday performed rituals and slaughtered a ram to ostensibly banish Odike from Manhyia.

The chiefs consider the words of Odike as disrespectful, hence he should have no business at Manhyia.

Meanwhile, the UPP leader seems unfazed by the development. In an interview with JoyNews, he insisted that he has been vindicated by the development.

He added that a retraction of his comment is now out of the question as the ‘battle lines have been drawn.”

A visibly shaken Odike expressed hope that the police take action to bring the perpetrators to book as he also moves to beef up his own security.